Nicholas Crawford, 30

Nicholas Keith Crawford, age 30 of Higginsport, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at his residence. He was born October 26, 1987 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Eddie and Wanda Crawford, Jr. of Higginsport, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brother – Nathaniel Crawford of Georgetown, Ohio; his paternal grandmother – Barbara Crawford of Higginsport, Ohio; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nicholas was preceded in death by paternal grandfather – Eddie Crawford, Sr.; maternal grandparents – Harvey and Maebelle Oliver; aunt – Pam Crawford and cousin – Jonathan Crawford.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

