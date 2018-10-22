Lady Warriors cruise to SE District semi-finals

Eastern’s Emma Prine fires off a shot during the Lady Warriors’ sectional tourney win over Fairfield, Oct. 17. -

The Eastern Lady Warriors are headed to the Southeast District Division III soccer semi-finals at Waverly High School after staking claim to a 7-1 victory over Fairfield in the sectional finals, Oct. 17.

The Lady Warriors, as the No. 2 seed, had home field advantage in Wednesday’s sectional bout against the Lady Lions.

The Lady Warriors kicked off a big night of scoring with senior Morgan Reynolds firing for a goal early in the first half to put Eastern on top 1-0.

With 16:38 to go in the first half, nice passing led to another Reynolds’ goal to expand the Eastern lead to 2-0.

Eastern senior Abby Swanson got in on the scoring action with 13:57 to go in the first half to leave the Lady Lions trailing 3-0, and another goal by Swanson less than a minute later lifted the Lady Warriors to a 4-0 lead.

Eastern’s junior goalkeeper Emily Fannin held the Lady Lions goal-less for the entire first half, as the Lady Warriors held a four goal advantage heading into halftime break.

The Lady Warriors kept firing away in the second half. A shot by Eastern senior Meghan Holden was saved by the Fairfield goalie just over two minutes into the second half, and minutes later it was a shot by freshman Emma Prine that failed to make it past the hands of the Fairfield keeper.

The Lady Lions were on the attack with the clock closing in on the 32-minute mark of the second half, but it was Fannin coming through with a save to prevent a Fairfield goal.

Persistence would finally pay off for Prine, and with 27:49 remaining on the clock she found the back of the net for her first goal of the day to put the Lady Warriors up 5-0.

Also scoring a goal in the Eastern sectional win was freshman Madison Baldwin.

The Lady Lions scored their only goal of the night late in the second half to spoil the chances of a shutout for Fannin and the Lady Warrior defense.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to face No. 6 seed Fairland, who upset No. 3 seed St. Joseph on Tuesday, in the district semi-finals.

