Jennifer Alvey, 74

Jennifer C. (nee Holt) Alvey of Cincinnati, OH., formerly of Bethel, OH and Lebanon, OH. Born on October 2, 1944 in Kingsport, TN. Went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2018 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Raymond Alvey. Loving mother of Keith Alvey, David (Christine) Alvey and Cindy Alvey. Caring grandmother of Lauren Alvey and Jessica Alvey. Dear sister of Wendell Holt. Cherished daughter of the late Claude and Beulah (nee Spears) Holt. Jennifer proudly served as a nurse in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. She continued her nursing career as a home health care nurse and retired from Brown County General Hospital. During her retirement years she and her husband lived in Punta Gorda, Florida. Jennifer devoted a good amount of her time to The Special Olympics where her son Keith was a star athlete and won many awards. She will be fondly remembered by the many lives she touched and cared for. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 19, 1 PM – 2 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will follow at 2 PM. Interment with Military Honors, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Jennifer Alvey to Honor Flight Tri-State Headquarters, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45429 or to the Special Olympics Hamilton County, 4790 Red Bank Expressway, Suite 206, Cincinnati, OH 45227

