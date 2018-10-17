Broncos complete SBAAC American Division three-peat

It was fall of 2016 when the Western Brown High School boys soccer team brought home the program’s first ever Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Soccer Title while under the leadership of first-year head coach Robert Kuntz.

During his second year as head coach in 2017, the Broncos claimed the soccer program’s second straight league title, and this year they have done it again.

With only one league contest remaining as of Oct. 10, the Broncos were undefeated and it was their 2-2 tie against New Richmond on Oct. 9 that would clinch them their third straight SBAAC American Division title with Kuntz as their third-year head coach.

“Clinching the third straight league title feels great,” said Kuntz. “I can remember three years ago seeing the team play at our summer camp and thinking that we had a chance to compete for the next three league titles. So, what these guys have accomplished has been great to watch and be a part of.”

Of course, the Broncos’ three-peat couldn’t have been possible without an outstanding group of players, including this year’s seniors who have played a huge role in their success on the field – goalkeeper Sam Linkous, Austin Coffey, Trevor Miller, Austin Kirk, Blake Hurt, Griffin Fite, Wes O’Hara, Jordan Davis, Will Watson, Joey Kinder, Noah Hiler, and Tanner Donathan.

“I don’t know if I can say enough about this group of seniors,” said Kuntz. “For one thing, to have such a big group is something I haven’t had at any point as a coach. But more than that, to have 12 guys that completely buy into what we are trying to do, and that work as hard as they work every day, it really makes my job as a coach much easier.”

Such success doesn’t come without also putting in a lot of hard work, and this year’s Broncos have certainly paid their dues.

“These guys really do a good job of pushing each other each day in practice, and above all else, they want to win,” said Kuntz. “We have had games this season that we have won, but not everything has been as perfect as they wanted it to be, and the next day they work to fix whatever they felt needed to be fixed. This quality is probably the biggest reason why we are still on track for an undefeated season. I also think that these guys missing out on an undefeated season as sophomores has motivated them to try and accomplish that this season.”

As of Oct. 10, Linkous was only one shutout shy of breaking his own school record for shutouts in a single season with 10 shutouts in 14 games. His single season record he set as a sophomore is 11 single-season shutouts.

The Broncos have allowed only five goals in 14 games this season, backed not only by goalkeeper Linkous but an outstanding crew of field defenders.

As far as career shutouts, Linkous holds the Western Brown High School record by a wide margin with 32.

Austin Coffey has been a leader on offense for the Broncos this season and in past years, recording 29 career goals which includes 10 goals so far this season and 10 goals last season.

Western Brown’s junior forward Dylan Coffey has also terrorized opposing defenders this season, scoring a total of 11 goals.

Blake Hurt is closing in on the career assists record. Looking back at his first three years combined with this season, he is at 26 total assists. The record for the WBHS boys soccer program is 28, so he has a good chance of getting the career assist record.

Another important milestone the Broncos hit early this season was getting to 100 wins as a program.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to keep the program moving on the upward trajectory that it was on before I was hired here,” said Kuntz. “A lot of hard work from past coaches and players have gotten us to where we are today, and they all share in the accomplishments of the program.”

The Broncos held an overall record of 12-0-2 and a league record of 8-0-1 entering their final game of the regular season against Clinton-Massie on Oct. 11.

