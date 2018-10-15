Joyce Jean Horton, 67

Joyce Jean Horton, age 67 of Fairfield, Ohio, died Friday, October 12, 2018 at the V.A. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was an accounts payable clerk and a Veteran of the United States Army. Ms. Horton was born April 5, 1951 in Manchester, Kentucky the daughter of Lona (Fithen) Slade of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Harry E. Fithen. She was also preceded in death by a sister – Lois Faye Fithen; two half-brothers – Harry K. Fithen and Carl Fithen.

Ms. Horton is survived by one daughter – Sherry Jenkins (Jesse) of Fairfield, Ohio; mother and stepfather – Lona and Russell Slade of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Benjamin Horton and Joseph Jenkins, both of Fairfield, Ohio; one great-grandson – Zachary Howdon; two step-grandchildren – Destiny Jenkins and Summer Cranson, both of Fairfield, Ohio; brothers and sisters – Rick Fithen (Sharon) of Hillsboro, Ohio, Danny Fithen (Martha) of Ripley, Ohio, Eddie Fithen (Julie) of Ripley, Ohio, Larry Fithen (Patty) of Ripley, Ohio, Bruce Fithen (Amy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Thomas Fithen of Georgetown, Ohio, Dorothy Ferris (Doug) of Georgetown, Ohio, Vickie Suttles (Raymond) of Georgetown, Ohio and Lisa Flannery (Tim) of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Farmer’s Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

