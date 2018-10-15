Four charged in overdose deaths

By Wayne Gates

Four people are facing first degree felony charges after allegedly providing the drugs that caused two separate overdose deaths.

Sherman Walker died of a fentanyl overdose on August 17.

“The drug task force responded and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies were able to make an arrest within hours of learning about the death of Walker,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

David Snider, 49 and Sheri Allen, 45 were arrested in the connection with the death of Walker. Both are from Felicity.

Both are facing a long list of felony charges, including Involuntary Manslaughter, a first degree felony; two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, both second degree felony, four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, all fourth degree felonies, and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

The second death was that of Carl Royster, which happened on June 27.

Catherine Cundiff, 62 and Eric Royster, 32, both of Bethel, were arrested.

Both were charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a first degree felony; Corrupting Another With Drugs, a second degree felony; and two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, both fourth degree felonies.

“Royster and Cundiff had on numerous occasions traveled to Cincinnati, purchasing fentanyl and bringing it back out here to sell it. On this occasion, Carl Royster received fentanyl from these individuals, used it, overdosed, and died,” said Corbin.

They were linked to Carl Royster’s death by the Brown County Drug and Major Crime Task Force.

When asked about how he felt about individuals bringing fentanyl into Brown County, Corbin said “It’s terrifying, because we know how deadly fentanyl is. If you go back to 2013, three percent of overdose deaths involved fentanyl. Three years later, in 2016, that number jumped to 60 percent and now it’s even higher.”

Corbin said that the serious charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Corrupting Another With Drugs are based on the concept of the charged individuals committing a felony which resulted in an accidental death.

Brown County Drug and Major Crime Task Force Commander Justin Conley said that seven people have been charged with those crimes in this situation in Brown County since July 25.

He said that the charges are a result of not letting a drug overdose go unpunished.

“The agents of the drug task force are going back to these cases and putting the time in to trace these drugs back to the individuals that are causing these overdoses. We are actively trying to track those individuals who are pushing poison out on the streets and hold them accountable,” Conley said.

He said that the strategy appears to be having an effect.

“We have had cases in Brown County where individuals didn’t want to come here to sell drugs when we are trying to set up deals. I’d like to think that the word is getting out that if you deal narcotics in Brown County, you are going to face repercussions.”

Conley expressed gratitude for the help of the law enforcement community in working the strategy.

“We have a good working relationship with the sheriff’s office, the village agencies and the coroner’s office. We look into every overdose death that we are contacted about and try to take it as far as we can.”