Curtis “Woody” Locker, 79

Curtis Elwood “Woody” Locker, age 79 of Russellville, Ohio died Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a welder for forty-two years for the Dayton Power & Light Company, a United States Navy veteran and a member of the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394 in Russellville, Ohio. Mr. Locker was born July 3, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Lester Eugene and Lola Anna Jane (Buck) Locker. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by many loving four legged friends.

Mr. Locker is survived by his wife of thirty-six years – Judith (Collingsworth) Locker, whom he married August 6, 1982; three daughters – Misty L. Sizemore of Englewood, Ohio, Melodie L. Yarrow and husband James of Englewood, Ohio, Mimi L. Weekly of Eaton, Ohio; one son – Curtis E. Locker II and wife Terri of Tremont City, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one brother – James L. Locker of Lewisburg, Ohio and his face licking dog – Princess.

Graveside Military services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

