Calvin “Doodle” Frye, 93

Calvin “Doodle” Frye passed away suddenly on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the age of 93. He was born to the late Elery and Missouri Frye on December 18, 1924.

Doodle is survived by his loving children Linda Watson of Mt. Orab, OH, Terry L. (Velvet) Frye of Mt. Orab, OH, Bill G. (Jeri) Frye of Batavia, OH, Karen R. (George) Hawkins of Mt. Carmel, OH, Diane K. Frye of Mt. Orab, OH, Lonnie R. Frye of Mt. Orab, OH, and Randy C. Frye of Cincinnati, OH; his caring grandchildren Christie, Shannon, Angie, Kandy, Sean, Carolyn, Lisa, Amber, and Justin; and his 13 adoring great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Doodle was preceded in death by his wife Betty Waits Frye, and his siblings Minnie Gilerman, Wayne Frye, Bill Frye, Harold Frye, Warren Frye, and Randall Frye.

Doodle was retired from Kibler Lumber where he worked for 56 years, he was the Sterling Township Trustee for 40 years, he was the Republican Committeeman for 46 years, and he was a lifetime member of the Crosspoint Wesleynn Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Five Mile Cemetery.