Yorkie Current, 93

Yorkie Current age 93 years of Georgetown, Ohio passed away on Thursday July 12, 1018 at the Villa of Georgetown. Yorkie was born on October 10, 1924 the daughter of the late Charles and Francis (Bentley) Wilburn in Carter County, Kentucky. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harley Current, daughter Linda Current, son Denver Current, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

Yorkie is survived by one son Charles Current and Marilyn of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter Delores Earls and Wilford of Florida; a sister Helen Bentley of Mansfield, Ohio; grandchildren Linda Mitchell and Jim, Shelly Earls and Eugen, great grandchildren J.J., Eric, Kelley, and three step grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, OH; with Chad Current officiating. Burial will follow in the Rush Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the day of the funeral.

