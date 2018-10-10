Lauranell Sanders, 85 years, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Lauranell was born on May 11, 1933, in Winchester, Ohio, the daughter of Harley and Rebecca (Hughes) Malblanc. Lauranell worked as a teacher’s aide for the Eastern School District, in Brown County. She attended church services at the Macon Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, Lauranell was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Sanders, who passed on March 20, 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Henderson, of Winchester; and by her three sons, Steve (Jody) Sanders, of Winchester; Mark (Donna) Sanders, of Winchester; and Brian Sanders, of Decatur. Lauranell also leaves behind a brother, Donald Malblanc, of Sardinia. She will be sadly missed by her eleven grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by John Neu. Burial will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester.

