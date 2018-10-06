Lady G-Men tie CNE as tight battle for SBAAC Nat’l Division soccer title continues

A late goal by Georgetown’s Hailey Gregory prevented the Lady G-Men from suffering a loss at Clermont Northeastern High School in a recent league contest that ended in a 1-1 tie. -

A tight battle for the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division girls soccer title continues, and it was the Georgetown Lady G-Men tying the home standing Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets 1-1 in an exciting league game on Oct. 1.

After a scoreless first half, Clermont Northeastern’s Kayla Nichols broke the knot to give the Lady Rockets a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute of the second half.

The Lady Rockets had a good opportunity to up their lead to 2-0, but a CNE penalty shot drifted wide of the goal.

Georgetown’s tying goal late in the second half came from junior Hailey Gregory.

The Lady G-Men were back on the road, Oct. 3, venturing to Clark Montessori High School to escape with a 6-0 victory, upping their overall record to 8-3-1 on the season. By holding the Lady Cougars scoreless, Georgetown’s senior goalkeeper Bella Clifton recorded her fourth shutout of the season.

The Lady G-Men stood at a league record of 5-1-1 following their tie against CNE.

Leading the way in SBAAC National Division standings as of Oct. 3 was Williamsburg with a league record of 7-1.

CNE held a 5-1-2 record in SBAAC National Division play following their tie against the Lady G-Men.

The Lady G-Men were scheduled to face the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals in a league game on the road, Oct. 5, and they will host Cincinnati Spirit for a non-league contest on Oct. 8.

A late goal by Georgetown's Hailey Gregory prevented the Lady G-Men from suffering a loss at Clermont Northeastern High School in a recent league contest that ended in a 1-1 tie.