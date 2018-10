Ruth Ellen Coleman, 79, of Georgetown passed away Sept 22, 2018 at Clermont Mercy Hospital.

She is survived by four daughters, Lynn Wood, Ann Coleman, Alice Lea,Raven Kautzman and Carole Guitierrez,

two sisters Rosemary Mullins and Betty Rice. 19 grand children. 30 great grand children.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday Sept 27, 2018 in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim.

Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.