Louise R. Partin, 76

Louise R. Partin, age 76 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, October 1, 2018 at her residence. She was a staple maker for Ethicon and a member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church. Louise was born June 26, 1942 in Eagan, Tennessee the daughter of the late Nathan and Mary (Brooks) Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one great grandson – Ryan Alford Partin; one brother – Verldon Reynolds and two sisters – Irene Perkins and Betty Brown.

Mrs. Partin is survived by her husband – Alford Partin; two sons – Alford Partin, Jr. and wife Denise of Hillsboro, Ohio and Johnny Partin and wife Tina of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Cecil Reynolds and wife Sue of Georgetown, Ohio and Bobby Kaiser and wife Mary Ann of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Seth Partin and wife Chelsey of Lynchburg, Ohio, Sara Partin of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Nikki Partin of Hillsboro, Ohio, Kara Partin of Bethel, Ohio, Kayla Harmeling and husband Ethan of Batavia, Ohio, Tiffanie Nay and husband Jeremy of Hamersville, Ohio, Kellsey Barger and husband and Brad, Ethan Colliver and Cody Longbottom all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com