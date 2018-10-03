Christopher Ruggles, 58

Christopher Burton Ruggles, 58, passed away on September 30, 2018 at Clermont Mercy Hospital, his family at his bedside.

Christopher was born at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky on September 3, 1960, the son of Graham H. Ruggles of Aberdeen and the late Phyllis Breeze Ruggles.

He was a graduate of Aberdeen Elementary School and a 1978 graduate of Mason County High School. Chris attended Southern States College, Ohio University and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. He was a member of the Aberdeen Ohio Southern Baptist Church.

Christopher is a ninth generation descendant of Nathan Ellis, who founded the Ellis Ferry in 1795 and the Village of Aberdeen, Ohio in 1816. All nine generations lived in Aberdeen.

In addition to his father, Graham, he is survived by a sister Kellie Ruggles Bertrand and a nephew, Edward James Bertrand, II.

Services for Christopher Ruggles will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday October 3, 2018 at Brell & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Charter Oak Cemetery, Aberdeen.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

