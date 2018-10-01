Rocket runners compete in New Richmond XC Invite

STUART FISHER -

Fayetteville-Perry High School cross country runners ventured to New Richmond High School on Sept. 22 to take part in the Lions’ regular season invitational. The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets lacked enough runners to compete as a full team in the high school boys’ 5K race, but they did have some individual runners taking part.

Fayetteville’s Stuart Fisher finished 74th of 98 runners with a time of 23:09.50, while Fayetteville’s Michael Thackston finished 82nd overall with a time of 25:36.83.

Little Miami finished first of eight teams in the high school boys’ race with a score of 50, while Ryle finished runner up with a team score of 88.

Fayetteville’s Cecilia Murphy finished 24th of 76 runners in the high school girls’ 5K race with a time of 25:02.36.

Fayetteville’s Zoe Vilvens placed 60th with a time of 29:24.46.

Placing first of four teams in the high school girls’ race was Little Miami with a score of 38, while Ryle placed runner up with a team score of 46.

STUART FISHER https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_StuartFisher.jpg STUART FISHER