Glenn H. Talley Sr., 87

Glenn H. Talley Sr. devoted husband of the late Martha Talley (nee Ireton). Beloved father of Glenn H. Talley Jr. (Elaine). Brother of Mary Jane Leland, the late Billy Talley, Eugene Talley and Janet Sanders. Uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn, a resident of Georgetown, passed away Sunday September 30, 2018 at the age of 87. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, earning 2 Bronze Stars. Visitation, E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 West Plane St. Bethel, Thursday October 4, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral serivce at 12:00 PM. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com

