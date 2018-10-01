Edna Fay Curfiss, 61

Edna Fay Curfiss of Mount Orab, Ohio passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at the age of 61. She was born September 08, 1957 to the late John and Ella Davis.

Edna was the beloved wife of Richard C. Curfiss, loving mother of Aaron Lee Davis of Sardinia, Ohio, dear sister of Archie Davis of Canaan, Indiana and Ruth (John) Osborn of Lynchburg, Ohio, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents John H. and Ella Mae Davis and a sister Mary Pitzer.

She was a former employee of Biggs at Eastgate. She was baptized at Mount Orab Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday October 3, 2018 at Megie Funeral Home 104 Spice Street Mount Orab, Ohio with friends received from 11:00 AM until time of service. interment to follow at Buford Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.