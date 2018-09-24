Vera Kimball, 88

Vera Kimball, age 88 of Dayton, formerly of Russellville, OH passed away Friday September 21, 2018 at the Grandview Medical Center in Dayton. She was born May 31, 1930, in Feesburg, OH the daughter of the late George and Lucy (Slack) Kimball. She was a secretary.

She is survived by 1 brother; Buddy Elliott and wife Carol of Russellville, 1 niece; Darla Jones, 1 nephew; Shane Elliott and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

