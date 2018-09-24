Mildred B. Havens, 93

Mildred B. Havens of Hamersville, OH passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at the age of 93. She was born October 20, 1924 to the late Ora and Edyth Patten.

Mildred is survived by her loving children Philip O. (Sheryl) Havens of Mt. Orab, OH, and Melody (Leon) Hill of Bethel, OH; her caring grandchildren Aaron (Amiee) Havens of Hamersville, OH, and Adam (Katie) Hill of New Richmond, OH; her adoring great grandchildren Kelsey, Noah, Colton, Grace, and Ruth; her sister-in-laws Betty Patten of Mt. Orab, OH, and Marian Patten of Mt. Orab, OH.

In addition to her parents Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Phil Havens, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

Mildred was a member of the Bible Chapel United Church of Christ in Hamersville, OH. She was retired from Brown County Hospital.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Bible Chapel United Church of Christ located at 119 North St., Hamersville, OH 45130, visitation will begin at 12:00 pm until time of service.

Memorial Donations can directed to the Bible Chapel UCC or Ohio Valley Manor Activity Fund.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.