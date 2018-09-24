Jack Roberts, 89

Jack V. Roberts, age 89, of the Mowrystown Community passed away Sunday, September 23 2018 at his home.

He was born January 24, 1929 in Chillicothe, OH, son of the late Dana Dewey Roberts and Helen Jane Rankin Roberts.

Jack was a farmer for most of his life, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church where he had been a Sunday School teacher for many years. He had also worked at Cincinnati Milicron for fifteen years and was a member of the Mowrystown American Legion.

Surviving is his wife, Joanne M. Roberts whom he married June 20, 1953, son, Barth (Denise) Roberts, two daughters, Julie (Rob) Greene, and Jackie (Kenny) Broughton. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Craig (Heather) Roberts, Jason (Shannon) Roberts, Lorin (Blake) Kibler, Sarah (Kenny) Barnes, Kellie Greene, Seth (Becca) Greene, Jesse Greene, Clay Broughton, and Whitney Broughton, as well as 13 great grandchildren. Other survivors include Jack’s brother, Phil (Carol) Roberts, 2 sisters-in-law, Karol Lee (Sherman) Wallen and Esther L. Beucler, 7 nephews and 1 niece.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Lou “Sally” Sanders, a nephew, William Thomas Sanders, and two brothers-in-law, Gene Beucler and William “Bill” Sanders.

Services will be held at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery where the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors.

Friends will be received at the church on Thursday, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to Hospice of Hope or the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.