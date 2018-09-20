Three sentenced in court

Three people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Kim Gast

On August 23, 2018, a Two Count indictment was filed against Kim Gast, in Case No. 2018-2264.

The indictment charged Count 1, Assault, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00, and Count 2, Harassment with a Bodily Substance, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine. On September 7, 2018, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Gast, confinement of 14 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed in Case No. 2017-2232, a probation violation charge. Count 2 is dismissed. The Defendant has been notified that post release control is optional for 3 years.

David Turner

On September 7, 2018, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on June 26, 2017, against Defendant, David A. Turner, in Case No. 2015-2405.

The Defendant has been convicted of one count of Burglary, a felony of the 2nd degree, having a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00. Defendant was sentenced for a period of 3 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections on June 22, 2016. Defendant was granted judicial release on June 26, 2017 and was placed on community control for 2 years. On September 7, 2018, Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

The Court orders that the Defendant serve 3 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections, with a credit of 579 days.

Loren Osborne

On September 7, 2018, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on September 20, 2017, against Defendant, Loren Jacob Osborne, in Case No. 2017-2164.

The Defendant has been convicted of one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

The Court orders that the Defendant serve 17 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections, with credit of 253 days.