Temporary erosion fix at water plant

By Martha Jacob

Members of the Ripley Village Council met Sept. 11 before a full council and opened the meeting with a moment of silence for all those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Ripley Mayor Tom Leonard briefly discussed the scheduled power outage which had to be cancelled. He said it will be rescheduled at a later date and thanked everyone who helped out in notifying all the residents about the outage.

“I also want to take this time to tell everyone in this room that I’ve been hearing from people that I have been saying things in facebook, “ Leonard said. “First of all, I don’t even have facebook, I’ve never had it and I don’t even know how to get facebook.

“When I want to talk to someone, I go talk to them, face to face. So if anyone thinks I’m on facebook, it isn’t me. So lets get that straight.”

Leonard told council that an anonymous doner had donated a check for $4,865 to go towards repairs needed to the monument on Front Street.

“The donor got an estimate for the project,” Leonard said. “He gave the village the check for $4,865 provided the village adds $1,000 towards the project.”

Council approved the $1,000 contribution, and expressed their gratitude to the anonymous donor.

Administrator Pete Renshaw opened his report with an update on the erosion at the wastewater treatment plant.

“Well we were able to get the erosion area covered with a good thick plastic,” Renshaw said, “I am so glad our workers were able to get it covered before all those heavy rains. I know that it had to have been a big help.”

Renshaw said that the Army Corps of Engineers keeps telling him that they do not have any money to fix the problem right now but it is their number one priority.

Renshaw also reported that thanks to councilman Charles Poole’s efforts, he had managed to get through to Governor Kasich’s office. Poole was able to get the governor’s office to contact the Ohio EMA and the Corps of Engineers office. Renshaw said he would keep council informed on the issue.

Council had its third reading to pass a high grass ordinance adding a penalty.

Council also discussed a pay issue for the person who is the operator of the WWTP and later went into executive session to discuss it.

Council then discussed needed street repairs at several locations, mowing and care of the flower beds in the village and water leaks near St. Michaels that need to be located.