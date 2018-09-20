Ripley Village Christmas update

By Fred Dengler

RVC Committee

We had a wonderful meeting last week. All of the elves are mobilizing and working on the projects for the weekend. We welcomed Carol Sue Stivers to the group and enjoyed a visit from Wendy Halbert of the Brown County Press.

• Wendy presented a new Holiday resource book that the paper will be producing this November. It will be full color and have our festival and other holiday events along with recipes and decorating ideas. Be sure to contact Wendy at BCP for details at (937) 444-3441.

• Carol Sue is working on a Candlelight House Tour for the holiday season. It will be the weekend after River Village Christmas to allow for more decorating time and will happen if enough homes are willing to be on the tour. She also talked about the Parker House Forest of Lights that will have a tree lighting on December 1 at 6 p.m. Tree sponsorships are still available. Contact Carol Sue about the house tour and the tree sponsorships at 392-1135.

• The Beebe Chapel and Groh Towing, LLC jump started our fund raising with wonderful sponsorship donations at the meeting. This will help us with the hundreds of luminaries we do and our other event expenses. Thank you for your generosity! If you would like to help with as a sponsor with a donation or would like to contribute a prize to our RVC raffle please email Fred Dengler at fredd@mikal.com.

• Jenny Brown from the RULH music department reported that the 3rd graders are ready to perform for the Friends of the Library tree lighting that officially kicks off River Village Christmas at the library annex. The tree lighting with music, a free hot coco social and the Friends book sale will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday November 30. The RVC committee will also be acknowledging local organization and business anniversaries and accomplishments at the event. If you know of any please get the information to us.

• Harriett Groh informed us that the Steppin Out in Style Fashion Show at CoHearts the Saturday of RVC is ready to go. There will be a wonderful lunch and fashion show starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. There are only 50 tickets available so be sure to contact Harriett or a Ripley Women’s Club member to get your ticket early. Don’t miss this wonderful event. Harriett also mentioned her always popular Holiday Happening at CoHearts on the Friday night of RVC. There is dinner, music, entertainment and lots of fun. Be sure to call CoHearts early for your reservation. Space is limited.

• Monti Mallow is organizing the Community Concert for the Saturday night of RVC. The music, stories, and songs are guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit and the talent that turns out for this event shows how truly amazing and blessed our little village is. If you want to be part of the event please contact Monti at montimallow@gmail.com .

The RULH JROTC Semper Fidelis Society is gearing up for the Jingle Bell Run on Saturday morning of RVC. Come out and enjoy the crisp weather with a fun run. Contact the JROTC for details donald.phillips@rulh.us .

• Wow the weekend is really shaping up! Merchants be sure to get your info in for the coupon book and your donation for the RVC raffle. Contact Robyn Castle at the Nazarene Church if you want a space at the wonderful craft show 1ccastle@excite.com and plan on coming to our next meeting at the Ripley Library October 16th at 6:30 p.m. or send your events or ideas to fredd@mikal.com or call the RVC hotline at 392-4576.