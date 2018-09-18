William “Billy” Dean Jimison, 31

William “Billy” Dean Jimison of Georgetown, OH passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the age of 31. He was born December 13, 1986.

Billy is survived by his adored son Daimon Jimison of Georgetown, OH, he loving parents Connie Jimison of Georgetown, OH and Donald Jimison of Florence, KY, his caring sisters Rachel McGuire of Georgetown, OH, and Amanda Jimison of Georgetown, OH, his wonderful nieces and nephews Kiara Jimison of Georgetown, OH, Erina McGuire of Troy, OH, and Teagan Tucker of Georgetown, OH, Tryston Downing of Mt. Orab, OH, and Gabe Downing of Mt. Orab, OH, his cherished Maternal Grandmother Judy Canter of Connersville, IN, and Paternal Grandmother Pauline Jimison of Georgetown, OH; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of family.