Edward Bauer, 37

Edward Bauer of Georgetown, OH passed away Monday, September 10, 2018 at the age of 37. He was born June 2, 1981 to Bruce Roaden and Rosemary Bauer.

Edward is survived by his loving wife Yvonne (Houf) Bauer, his three wonderful children Sacorra, Gavin, and Izabell, his caring aunts and uncles Mike Bauer of Mt. Orab, OH, Karen Powers of Mt. Orab, OH, Jeff Powers of Mt. Orab, OH, and Ramona Trupin of Milford, OH, along with his cousins Jessica Whitaker of Fayetteville, OH, Matt Powers of Williamsburg, OH, and Wende Frazee of Mt. Orab, OH.

Edward was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 17, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH, 45154, visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.