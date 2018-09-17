Judy M. Arlet, 91, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A funeral service for Judy Arlet will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Hauser Funeral Home with Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Entombment will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Judy Maxine (Fulton) Arlet, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Werline) Fulton, was born on November 28, 1926 in Aberdeen, Ohio. She attended Decador High School in Ohio. Judy was united in marriage to Richard Carr on January 10, 1948. To this union two children were born: John and Lisa. Judy later married William Arlet on July 25, 1986.

Judy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed collecting clocks and planting flowers. Judy was grateful for every day of her life and appreciated every waking moment.

Living family members include her daughter, Lisa (Jim) Coughlin of Ionia; 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and son, John Carr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the PAWS Humane Society in Charles City.

