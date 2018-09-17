Easterling snaps WBHS XC record

Western Brown’s Chase Easterling poses with his medal after breaking the Western Brown High School cross country record for fastest 5K time while competing in the Troy Invitational, Sept. 8. -

Western Brown High School’s senior cross country standout, Chase Easterling, has been ripping through the courses in the early season of cross country, and last weekend he would become Western Brown’s new record holder for the fastest time in the 5K while competing at the Troy Cross Country Invitational.

Easterling posted an impressive time of 16:32 to snap the WBHS cross country record despite the wet, muddy course conditions. Easterling finished second overall in the high school boys’ race at Troy on Sept. 8. Winning the race was Lebanon High School’s Sam Duncan with a time of 16:22.5.

According to Western Brown High School boys’ cross country coach, Chad Sexton, hard work in the off-season is paying off for the Broncos’ lead runner who put in approximately 600 miles during the summer to prepare for his the fall season. His exceptional work ethic has also rubbed off on his teammates, helping the entire Western Brown varsity boys’ cross country team improve.

“The whole team is working very hard, and they are all getting better,” said Sexton.

The Broncos finished in 14th place at Troy in a 5K race that consisted of 214 runners and 24 full teams.

