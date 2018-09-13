Ripley artist Jeanne Grant to hold art show

In October, the Lorraine Marcella Gallery will present the recent work of local painter Jeanne Grant. The show entitled “Color Studies” features some of Maysville’s iconic landmarks. The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Saturday, October 6, 4 to 7 p.m.

Grant has participated in many regional exhibitions. She has a BA in Art Education from Purdue University. She currently mentors a group of local painters weekly at the Ripley Library. Her work reflects her life on the river, its river towns, gardens and countryside.

She lives in Ripley with her British husband Mick, two pups, three geriatric hens and a garden full of wildlife. Besides painting, her passions include a good read, knitting socks, her husband’s tasty vegetarian cooking, old roses and planning for next year’s garden.

Everyone is invited to meet the artist, who will be painting at the gallery after the opening, every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between 11am and 2pm.

For further information contact Lorraine at the Lorraine Marcella Gallery, 233 Market Street, Maysville KY or lorraine@lorrainemarcella.com or follow the gallery events on Facebook. Opening hours Wednesday through Saturday 11am to 5pm.