Ray Leon Butt, Sr., 95

Ray Leon Butt, Sr., age 95 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Mr. Butt was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was a vocational agriculture teacher for thirty-five years in the Seaman High School and the Georgetown Exempted Village School District. He was a World War II United States Marine veteran and a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio. Ray was born May 30, 1923 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Grace (Stansberry) Butt. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Maudie (Linehan) Butt in 1997.

Mr. Butt is survived by one daughter – Barbara Robben of Sacramento, California; two sons – Ray Butt, Jr. and wife Sandra of Georgetown, Ohio and Paul Butt and wife Lois of Morrow, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight step-great grandchildren; three step-great-great grandchildren; one brother – Eugene Butt of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one sister – Dorothy Sowers of Lansing, Michigan.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial visitation from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

