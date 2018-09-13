200 years of Methodism celebrated in Ripley

By Martha Jacob

On Sept. 16 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, members will celebrate 200 years of Methodism in the village.

“We will have our regular church service like we do every Sunday morning at 11 a.m., led by our pastor David Harper,” said Betty Campbell, one of the coordinators of the 200th celebration. “

Our village was founded in 1812 and as early as 1818, there was a group of people who gathered together to worship under the Methodist faith. Our church building isn’t that old but members were meeting together, probably in someone’s home.”

Campbell went on to talk about the Sept. 16 which will be celebrated by the entire Village of Ripley and will begin at 2 p.m. that day.

“This event will include special music and guest speakers, Dan Price and Tom Zachman,” Campbell said. “ Dan and Tom and I make up the organizational committee for this celebration. We’ve been working on this event for the past year.

“We will be wrapping up a cookbook, hopefully to be released by the holidays this year. Roxanne Malone is spearheading the cookbook venture.”

Organized Methodism in the United States began as a lay movement as lay Methodists immigrated to America in mid 1700’s. Since 1818, it has continued to grow in the Village of Ripley.

“This is going to be a wonderful celebration and a lot of us are looking forward to it. In my family alone we have worshiped at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley for five generations. This will be a very special day for us all.