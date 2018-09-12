Gordon Keith Neal, 92

Gordon Keith Neal, age 92 of Hamersville, Ohio died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his residence. He was retired from the Hughes-Peters Electronic Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, a HAM Operator – call W8YGW, a member of the HARA- Highland Amateur Radio Association, GARC – Grant Amateur Radio Club in Georgetown, Ohio and played the Dog House Bass and Acoustic Guitar for over 40 years. Gordon was born August 11, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana the son of the late Elza Gordon and Jessie Mae (Brown) Neal. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Jule Catherine (Dunigan) Hollifield-Neal and three step-sons – Billy, Bobby and Jerry Hollifield.

Mr. Neal is survived by his dear friend and companion – Kay Franz of Hamersville, Ohio; one step-son – John Hollifield and wife Nina of Anderson Township, Ohio and many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Neal Cemetery near Hamersville, Ohio.

