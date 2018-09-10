Three killed in house fire

On September 7, at approximately 0721 hours, the Brown County Dispatch received a report of a fire that had occurred at 1934 Glady Road in Perry Township near Fayetteville, Ohio.

Betty Jo Greynolds, who resides 1934 Glady Road, arrived at the home and found that a fire had occurred within the residence and that her husband, Charles Greynolds, age 62, was found to be deceased as a result of the fire.

Betty Jo Greynolds contacted the dispatch center and then sought help from her son, Michael Greynolds who resides behind the residence.

The Fayetteville Fire department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown CountyCoroner’s Office responded to the scene. Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s Office alsoresponded to the scene.

Upon checking the residence, two additional victims of the fire were located. Dorothy Greynolds, age 91, was found deceased in a bedroom and Mary Taulbee, age 48, was found deceased in another bedroom.

Dorothy Greynolds was the mother of Charles Greynolds and Mary Taulbee, was the sister of Betty Jo Greynolds.

The Brown County Coroner’s Office reported that the initial assessment of the victims indicates that Charles Greynolds died as a result of fire related injuries.

Victims Dorothy Greynolds and Mary Taulbee died as a result of smoke inhalation. The final cause of death is pending from the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office continues. Detective Ryan Wedmore of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will be cooperating with the State Fire Marshall’s Office on this investigation.