SB Warriors drop to 2-1 with loss to West Union

The Southern Buckeye Warriors hit the gridiron at Freedom Field in West Union to face the home standing Dragons on Aug. 31. Both teams entered Friday’s Southern Ohio Independent League battle undefeated, but it was the West Union Dragons who would remain unbeaten on the season with a 32-6 victory.

The Dragons got off to an excellent start, reaching pay dirt three times in the first quarter to hold a 24-0 lead.

The only Southern Buckeye touchdown of the night came off a fumble recovery by Kana Stivers, who then ran it 45 yards to the end zone.

The Warriors dropped to an overall record of 2-1 on the season with Friday’s loss, while the Dragons rose to a 3-0 record to remain on top in SOIL standings.

Southern Buckeye's Cyrus Stivers takes a carry in the Warriors' Aug. 31 game against West Union.