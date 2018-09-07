Peyton Fyffe leading way for Ripley golfers

With five nine-hole matches in the books, junior Peyton Fyffe is leading the way for the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School boys’ golf team.

Fyffe held an average score of 44 in 45 holes of golf, making par 14 times

Holding the second best score on the RULH golf squad is senior Corey Germann with an average of 49.75 over four nine-hole matches (36 holes total) with eight pars.

Brayden Hanson ranks third for the Jays with an average score of 52.6 over five matches, and fourth for the Jays is Gabe Fyffe with an average of 53 over five matches.

Fifth for the Jays is Cody Germann with an average of 59 over four nine-hole matches.

The Jays, headed by long-time golf coach Michael Scanlan, held an overall record of 3-4 and a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 3-3 as of Sept. 3.