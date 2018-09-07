Lady Rockets improve to 3-2 in SHAC with win over Ripley

Fayetteville’s Alisa Stahl racked up 19 assists in the Lady Rockets’ win over Ripley and eight assists in the Sept. 5 match at Goshen. -

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets rose to a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 3-2 with their Sept. 4 win at home over the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays.

Fayetteville setter Alisa Stahl recorded 19 assists and served for four aces in the Sept. 4 match victory, while hitter Hannah Wiederhold racked up nine kills and served for three aces.

The Lady Rockets defeated the Lady Jays in three straight sets to win the match (25-16, 25-13, 25-18).

The Lady Rockets faced Goshen for a non-league road match on Sept. 5, suffering a 3-0 loss to the home standing Lady Warriors. The Lady Rockets suffered a 25-10 loss in set one, and fell to the Lady Warriors 25-14 in set two. The Lady Warriors capped off the match victory with a 25-16 win in set three.

Stahl finished the match with eight assists, while Brinli Crosley was among the Lady Rocket attack leaders with three kills.

The Lady Rockets stood at an overall record of 3-4 following their loss at Goshen.

