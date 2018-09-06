Shirley Cahall, 77

Shirley Ann Julia Cahall, age 77 of Felicity, Ohio died Monday, August 13, 2018 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. Mrs. Cahall was a homemaker. She was born December 26, 1940 in Blue Ash, Ohio the daughter of the late William McKinley and Bertha Easter (Peace) Durham. She was also preceded in death by four brothers – Johnny, Andy, Charles and Paul Durham and one sister – Marion Hollins.

Mrs. Cahall is survived by her husband of sixty years – Frank Cahall whom she married June 7, 1958; one daughter – Kimberly Boggs (James) of Amelia, Ohio; one son – Tommy Cahall (Michelle) of Felicity, Ohio; four grandchildren – Paul Rothenberg (Melanie), Richard Rothenberg, Kayce Cahall and Cain Cahall (Samantha); three great grandchildren – Asher Rothenberg and Rylie and Parker Cahall; one brother – James Durham of Georgetown, Ohio and two sisters – Jean Barr of Georgetown, Ohio and Opal McAnish of Goshen, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Larry Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio