Harold Harvey, 77

Harold Dunham Harvey, 77 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday September 5, 2018.

He was born in Dayton on October 7, 1940, the son of the late Archelaus and Harriet (Shimp) Harvey.

Harold was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the church choir, Brush and Palette Art Guild of Hillsboro, Superintendent of the Fine Arts Division of the Highland County Fair, Band Director, taught at many schools and at Southern State Community College, Director of the Sweet Adeline Choir and the Men’s Barbershop Choir, was a wood worker and enjoyed gardening.

Harold is survived by his wife, Diana (Crowgey) Harvey, whom were married on June 10, 1961, children, Erica (Sandy Cress) Harvey of Fairmont, WV, Todd (Margot Greenlee) Harvey of Washington, DC and Kurt (Kristine) Harvey of Arcadia, MI, six grandchildren, Connor Sweeney of Columbus, Philip Harvey of Hillsboro, Madalyn Harvey of Ypsilanti, MI, Claire Harvey of Providence, RI, Olivia Harvey of Washington, DC and Nathaniel Harvey of Washington, DC., sister, Mary Beth Neibert of Lebanon and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday September 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com