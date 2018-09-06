First State Bank grand opening

First State Bank is pleased to announce the official grand opening of the new banking center in Ripley, located at 252 South 2nd Street. The bank celebrated the opening of the new location with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 24th at 10 a.m.

Several community members and First State Bank employees attended the celebration. The Brown County Chamber of Commerce assisted with the ribbon cutting and the American Legion Post 367 led a flag raising ceremony. Father Ron Williams, from St. Michael Parish in Ripley, shared a blessing and First State Bank President and CEO, Mike Pell provided some opening remarks. At the celebration, refreshments and light breakfast fare was served.

At the new location, enhancements were made to the interior and exterior of the building, the landscape, signage and lighting. The property also has a conveniently located drive thru and a 24- Hour ATM. Led by Paula Planck, Ripley Banking Center Manager, and Gerry Schumacher, Business Development, the new banking center location is staffed by all the same friendly customer service representatives.

“After months of preparation, the official opening of our new location in Ripley is a very exciting day for our company,” said Mike Pell, President and CEO of First State Bank. “With this new location and the great team we have in place, we are committed to providing the residents of Ripley with exceptional customer service, products and services for many years to come,” said Pell.