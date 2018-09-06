Aberdeen council member facing drug charges

By Wayne Gates

An Aberdeen Village Council member has resigned after a drug investigation on his property was announced.

Tony Combess was named in a press release from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force on August 31.

The press release stated;

“On August 29, 2018, Agents from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified an alleged marijuana growing operation at 780 Black Gum St. Aberdeen, Ohio 45101.

The resident of the home was identified as Tony Combess, a 43 year old male. After a search of the property, agents removed approximately $17,000 worth of Marijuana, and five firearms.

Through the investigation it was discovered that Combess also had a second residence at 736 Black Gum St. Aberdeen, Ohio.

A search of that property revealed an elaborate indoor marijuana growing operation, and additional processed marijuana.

Charges for Cultivation of Marijuana, and Trafficking Marijuana with a firearm specifications, are pending on Tony Combess.”

At press time, no charges had been filed in either Brown County Municipal Court of Brown County Common Pleas Court.

A resignation letter from Combess has been received by Aberdeen Mayor Jason Phillips, but has not yet been accepted by the village council.

“The Village of Aberdeen will absolutely have zero tolerance for any drug activity, whether you are an employee or have any connection whatsoever,” said Phillips in regard to the allegations against Combess.

Aberdeen Police Chief David Benjamin said that his department had nothing to do with the investigation into Combess.