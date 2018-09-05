Russell Shaw, 87

Russell Allen Shaw, age 87 of Georgetown, Ohio went to be with his Lord Monday, September 2, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. Russell retired from the Georgetown Exempted Village School District where he served many years as a custodian and bus driver. He was always a quiet man with a big smile. Russell was a member of the Apple Street Christian Church in Georgetown. If there was a service going on, he was there. Being at his church was his favorite place to be, where he served as treasurer and song leader. He was born September 14, 1930 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Raymond and Mary (Fley) Shaw. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Richard Shaw and one sister – Lorena Prickett.

Russell is survived by his wife of sixty-six years – Lillian (Combs) Shaw whom he married March 14, 1952; two daughters – Melody (Terry) Matthews of Jeffersonville, Ohio and Christine Craig of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – David Shaw of Hermitage, Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren – James A. Bettle, Joseph M. Bettle, Nia Bettle, Heather Matthews, Poe Matthews, Heather Shaw, Melissa Schepman, Joshua Shaw, Lauren Shaw, Brittany Swarmer, Arron Craig, Eric Craig, Austin Craig and Karen Scaggs; several great grandchildren and one brother – James Shaw of Troy, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR 125, Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. John Conley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Apple Street Christian Church, 9387 Hamer Road, Georgetown OH 45121 or to Stein Hospice, 100 Liming Farm Road, Mt.Orab OH 45154.

