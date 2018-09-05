John Ditterline, 94

John Wesley Ditterline, 94, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018, beloved husband of the late Florence Edith Ditterline (nee Pritchard), loving father of Susan Jo (Ronald) Atkins, Judith Ann (Keith) Collins, Virginia Lee (Dave) Kellerman, John Wesley (Diane) Ditterline lll and Sara Elizabeth (Kenneth) Bunton, also survived by 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Services will be held at the New Hope Community Church, 4186 New Hope-KcKinley Road, Georgetown, Ohio on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of service at the church.