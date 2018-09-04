Judy Burson, 74

Judy Carol Burson, age 74 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She worked at the Fireside Restaurant and the Georgetown Country Inn, until she had her stroke in 2006 and was a member of the West Fork Baptist Church near Georgetown, Ohio. Ms. Burson was born October 29, 1943 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Poole and Mary Mitchell-Dunaway. She was also preceded in death by a sister – Joyce Seip.

Ms. Burson is survived by one daughter – Vickey Burgess of Maysville, Kentucky; two grandchildren – Mary Ann Herrmann (Joel) of Ripley, Ohio and James William Poole (Alicia) of Edgewood, Kentucky; four great grandchildren; three sisters – Jane Shelton of Georgetown, Ohio, Sandy Griffith of Ripley, Ohio and Glenda Ring of Ripley, Ohio; one brother – William “Blob” Poole of Higginsport, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Paul Armacost will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association

Great Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati OH 45203

Web: http://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com