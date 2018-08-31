Rockets rack up over 400 yards of offense in 46-0 win over Manchester

Helping to provide leadership on the field for this year’s Rockets are five Fayetteville-Perry High School seniors. From the left, Austin Holden, Bowen Doane, CJ McCulley, Mark Wolfer, and Brandon Fisher. -

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets opened their 2018 football campaign on an excellent note Friday, Aug. 24, dominating the gridiron for a 46-0 victory at home against the visiting Manchester Greyhounds.

The Rockets put up some impressive stats in their season opener, racking up 300 rushing yards and 104 passing yards.

Fayetteville’s sophomore running back Hunter Jester cruised behind sturdy blocking by the Rockets’ offensive line to finish with 113 rushing yards on 14 carries. Jester scored two touchdowns in the Aug. 24 win.

Fayetteville junior Logan Stannus ended the night with 98 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown.

Fayetteville freshman Blake Coffman carried for 55 yards on three rushes with one touchdown.

Senior Mark Wolfer took two carries for 21 yards with one touchdown.

Fayetteville’s senior quarterback CJ McCulley connected with senior receiver Bowen Doane on three passes for a total of 104 yards.

The Rocket offense totaled 404 yards in their week one victory.

The Rockets were also dominant on the defense side. Wolfer ended the night with nine tackles, while Jester finished with eight tackles.

Fayetteville’s junior lineman Dalton Novak came through with two sacks and four tackles, while sophomore lineman Drew Hendrix contributed with three sacks and five tackles.

Fayetteville’s junior defensive lineman Aiden Dye finished with six tackles.

The Rockets were on the road in week two on the gridiron for their Aug. 31 non-league game against Dayton Jefferson.

The Western Brown Broncos hosted the Hillsboro Indians in their Aug. 24 season opener at home, and it was the Indians withstanding a late fourth quarter Bronco rally to escape LaRosa’s Field with a narrow 30-28 victory.

Southern Ohio Independent League football action entered week two with the Southern Buckeye Warriors topping the Georgetown Titans 56-0 to up their league record to 2-0 on the season.

“The boys are playing sound football on both sides of the ball,” said Southern Buckeye head football coach Chris Tomlin following the Warriors’ win over Georgetown. “I’m excited about how well the offensive and defensive lines have been playing. Up front, we’re pretty stout.”

The Warriors were scheduled to take on the unbeaten West Union Dragons in their third league game of the season on Aug. 31 at Freedom Field in West Union.

For more on last week’s high school football action in Brown County, pick up the Aug. 30 edition of The News Democrat or The Ripley Bee on store shelves now.

