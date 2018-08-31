Lois Durham (nee Lear), passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on August 25, 2018, with her daughter Shelley at her side. Lois was a former resident of Amelia and Bethel areas for years. Lois was preceded in death by the love of her life, Virgil T. Miller, her two sons, Andy and Terry, her niece, Lisa Lear and her parents, Wilbur and Clara (nee Mobley) Lear. She is survived by her wonderful daughter, Shelley, her son-in-law, Jim and her grandson, James Ryan. Her devoted brother and sister, Tom and Marsha, and was a special Aunt to Michael, Maggie and Jackson. She also is survived by several Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Lois was truly loved and will be sadly missed. Arrangements by E.C. Nurre, Bethel, Ohio. Funeral services will be private. www.ecnurre.com

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_durham.jpg