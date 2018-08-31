Author to appear at Parker House

By Carol Stivers

There will be a book signing and meet the author, Brian Shellum, at Parker House, 300 N. Front Street in Ripley on Saturday, September 8 from 3-4 p.m.

Shellum has written books on Col. Charles Young who was born in Mayslick, Ky. Young was born in Mayslick, Ky but grew-up in Ripley, Ohio and graduated from Ripley High School. Charles Young was the third African-American to graduate from West Point.

Shellum has a new book “African American Officers in Liberia—A Pestiferous Rotation, 1910- 1942.”

The author will be showcasing his new book as well as his earlier books on Charles Young. Please, join us at the Parker House for this event on 9-08-18.

For further information call Carol Stivers at 937-392-1135.