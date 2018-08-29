Patricia Elizabeth “Patty” Adams, 73

Patricia Elizabeth “Patty” Adams, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a concessionaire in the carnival business. Patty was born January 15, 1945 in Clermont County, Ohio the daughter of the late Louis and Sophia (Rhoems) Watson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers – Ronnie, Larry and Louis Elmer Watson and one step-son – Jim Loper.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thelbert “Lee” Adams whom she married December 20, 1986; one daughter – Dee Edge and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ohio; one step-daughter – Linda Hickey and husband Jim of North Port, Florida; two grandsons – Kingston and Andrew Edge both of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Butch Watson and wife Sarah of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Brown County Fairgrounds Pork Producers Shelter. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.