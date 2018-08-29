Michael Todd Germann, 54

Michael Todd Germann, age 54 of Sardinia, Ohio died Monday, August 27, 2018 at his residence. He was a teacher at Peebles High School and owned and operated, along with sons, his own mowing business – “Germann Lawn Care”. Mr. Germann was involved in athletics and refereed basketball and volleyball games for many years. He was recently baptized at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Mr. Germann was born March 18, 1964 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Clement and Josephine (Pfeffer) Germann. He was also preceded in death by a half-sister – Natalie Schweitzer and his father-in-law – Richard Dunn.

Mr. Germann is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years – Kimberly (Dunn) Germann; two sons – Grant Michael Germann and Logan Richard Germann; one sister – Alice Germann of Ripley, Ohio; four brothers – Kevin Germann of Ripley, Ohio, Phil Germann of Cincinnati, Ohio, Duane Germann of Milford, Ohio and Marvin Germann of Cincinnati, Ohio; his mother-in-law – Wilma Dunn of Bethel, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or www.hospiceofhope.com

