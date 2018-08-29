GHS XC teams off and running

Tanner Ellis leads the Georgetown G-Men to the finish line during the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 25. - Kati Colwell leads the Georgetown Lady G-Men to the finish line during the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 25. -

The Georgetown High School boys and girls cross country teams are off and running, and on Aug. 25 they would tackle the 5K course while competing in the Williamsburg Invitational.

The G-Men finished second of four teams, led to the finish line by senior Tanner Ellis. Ellis placed third overall on the field of 38 runners, posting a finish time of 19:44.58.

Georgetown sophomore Joshua Galley placed sixth overall with a finish time of 20:41.94, while the third G-Man to cross the finish line was junior Anthony Carrington, who placed eighth overall with a time of 20:57.53.

Georgetown freshman Brandon Carrington placed 13th overall with a finish time of 22:37.89.

Georgetown junior Cody Graves ran for a 14th place finish with a time of 22:52.39.

Other G-Men runners finishing the race included: Noah McCann (17th, 23:33.64), Luke Mason (18th, 23:48.88), Blaise Burrows (22nd, 24:21.12), Nathan Balzhiser (24th, 24:36.83), Morgan Fleming (25th, 25:12.43), and Robbie Baumgardner (37th, 33:56.05).

Winning the Williamsburg Invite was the Batavia Bulldogs with a team score of 37, while the G-Men were runner-up with a team score of 42.

HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. Batavia 37

2. Georgetown 42

3. Felicity 74

4. Williamsburg 75

In the high school girls’ race, Georgetown was the only school to have enough runners to qualify as a full team. Junior Kati Colwell led the Georgetown Lady G-Men to the finish line, placing second on the field of 20 runners with a finish time of 23:58.09.

Georgetown freshman Savannah Faught placed fifth overall with a finish time of 25:32.55, while the third Lady G-Man to cross the finish line was sophomore Olivia Waits with a time of 27:03.46.

Georgetown freshman Caitlyn Sweet ran for a ninth place finish with a time of 27:29.77, while placing 10th overall was Georgetown junior Allyson McHenry, posting a time of 28:15.66.

Other Lady G-Men finishing the race were: Nancy Hastings (14th, 29:47.62), Diana Stanze (15th, 29:53.36), Cameron Cluxton (19th, 38:22.41), and Grace Humble (39:13.38).

Tanner Ellis leads the Georgetown G-Men to the finish line during the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 25. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Ellis-1.jpg Tanner Ellis leads the Georgetown G-Men to the finish line during the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 25. Kati Colwell leads the Georgetown Lady G-Men to the finish line during the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 25. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Colwell.jpg Kati Colwell leads the Georgetown Lady G-Men to the finish line during the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational held Aug. 25.