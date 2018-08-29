Alma Judith Miller, 62

Alma Judith Miller, age 62 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at her residence. She was a bookkeeper for Jeff Wyler Automotive. Alma was born October 24, 1955 in Ohio the daughter of the late Homer Gerald and Elizabeth Jane (Prather) Neal.

Mrs. Miller is survived by two sons – Kevin Stephens and wife Jennifer of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Thomas Lee Day of Anderson, Ohio; two daughters – Amanda Miller of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Lisa Miller of Bethel, Ohio; three brothers – Doug Neal (Beth Wolf) of Sardinia, Ohio, Pete Neal and Gary Neal both of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one sister – Elizabeth Neal of Buford, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church, 990 W. Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Ted R. House will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

