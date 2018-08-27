Jeramie Taylor, 42

With great sadness, Jeramie Michael Taylor passed away August 21, 2018. Beloved husband of Amanda (nee High) Taylor, dear father of sons Austin, Michael and Hunter Jessup. Special father to McKenzie Rene High. Devoted son of Mike and Sheryl Taylor of Felicity, loving brother of Andrea taylor and Mary Lou Griffen, beloved son-in-law of Holly High, brother in law to the late Jeff and Angie Gormley, Steven and Debbie Ann High, Jennifer High and Chris Rothen and Jessica High, Dear uncle of Noah, Alexis, the late Ethan, Michael, Ryan, Seth, Hannah, Peyton, Dylan, Daniel and Charles. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Anyone who knew him loved him. There are no words that can describe how much he will be missed. His life was too brief.

Visitation will be held August 30, 2018 from 12-3 p.m. at Megie Funeral Home, Mt. Orab, Ohio. After the service, family and friends are invited to a dinner in Jeramie’s honor at The Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 U.S. 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Remember me with smiles and laughter. For that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.